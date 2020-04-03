Global  

Mayor Lightfoot Picks David Brown For Police Superintendent

Mayor Lightfoot Picks David Brown For Police Superintendent

Mayor Lightfoot Picks David Brown For Police Superintendent

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is appointing former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the new permanent superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent reports.

