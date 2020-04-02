Global  

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown Picked For Next CPD Superintendent

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown Picked For Next CPD Superintendent

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown Picked For Next CPD Superintendent

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is appointing former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the new permanent superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, replacing Eddie Johnson, who was fired last December.

