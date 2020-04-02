Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown Picked For Next CPD Superintendent 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:51s - Published Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown Picked For Next CPD Superintendent Mayor Lori Lightfoot is appointing former Dallas Police Chief David Brown as the new permanent superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, replacing Eddie Johnson, who was fired last December. 0

