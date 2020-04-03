Chicago Mayor Chooses Former Dallas Chief David Brown To Head Police Department now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:36s - Published Chicago Mayor Chooses Former Dallas Chief David Brown To Head Police Department Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown has been chosen to lead the Chicago Police Department. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Morgan Woods 🥀 RT @ABC7Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago Courtney Cole Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent… https://t.co/YmSOXiGHYu 1 hour ago ABC 7 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent… https://t.co/PlwGqkyEuq 4 hours ago ABC 7 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's next police superintendent… https://t.co/znEzXUmj5I 9 hours ago clickforjustice Chicago police superintendent: Mayor Lori Lightfoot chooses former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for CPD's top ro… https://t.co/uQwDZPA4Qj 9 hours ago I Love Connie RT @nbcchicago: Chicago Mayor Chooses Former Dallas Chief to Lead CPD as Next Superintendent https://t.co/DkZmtF9apT https://t.co/8uX182bI48 11 hours ago