Chico Police Chief addresses homeless policing problems

Ordinance banning homeless camp evictions in chico is causing some concern for police chief michael o'brien.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the city council chambers- kristian - what seems to be the problem?

Police chief michael o'brien says the council's ordinance is making it difficult for his officers to do their job.

Martin kamps/ doesn't agree with council's decision: there's a number of other places they can go to camp if they need to, but this park was designed for people to enjoy and not to live in.

People in chico are upset about the council's decision to ban breaking up homeless camps of fewer than 10 people.

Sean morgan/chico city council member: the council came up with the direction for the police department to not break up homeless encampments less than 10 people.

They did it because of the coronavirus saying we gotta keep these people safe if we break up these encampments they'll disperse and take the virus to other places.

Sandy remault/lives in chico: i understand the need to place the homeless someplace they can be safe.

I think what they need is one place in the park where it's legal to be and have services provided.

Police chief michael obrien: there was a direction given and i respect council for it, the problem is it lacked clarity and understanding as far as how it's going to integrate with existing law.

It took away discretion our police officers have to make decisions based on individual circumstances.

When you have a policy direction that conflicts with existing law it makes it hard for us to do our jobs.

At tuesday's council meeting chief o'brien let council know he wasn't happy with it's decision chief obrien: i was disappointed that the council majority took a position that did not recognize the hard level of work that we have earned and took away the discretion of my police officers and myself.

O'brien says the department will respect the council's decision and follow the law as best it can.

Chief obrien: i'm still not entirely sure what i can enforce and what i cannot.

Chief obrien: my duty is to protect this community and i will continue to do that in the best of my ability.

I reached out to vice mayor brown for a statement but is not returning my calls.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now.

Coverage you can count on chief obrien says before the councils decision he and his officers were already keeping encampments small to keep everybody safe.