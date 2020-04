We're Open: Las Vegas meal prep companies struggling to stay afloat 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:42s - Published We're Open: Las Vegas meal prep companies struggling to stay afloat Fit Meals 4U and Foodie Fit both say online sales of prepared meals are staying fairly steady, but walk-in foot traffic has dropped off significantly. Staff have taken pay cuts, but management is vowing to stay open for the community. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We're Open: Las Vegas meal prep companies struggling to stay afloat SEGMENT "WE'RE OPEN LASVEGAS"..WE ARE HIGHLIGHTING LOCALBUSINESSES STAYING OPEN TOSERVE LOCALS..AND TONIGHT..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI SHOWCASES A COUPLE OFRESTAURANTS HELPING PEOPLE WITHMEAL PREPPING.ROSS LL INTRO: 0:12 "IF YOU'RESICK OF GOING TO THE GROCERYSTORE AND COOKING IN THEKITCHEN EVERY NIGHT, MAYBE AMEAL PREP OPTION MIGHT BE THEBEST THING FOR YOU DURING THESETOUGH TIMES.TONIGHT, WE'RE GOING TOINTRODUCE YOU TO TWO LOCALCOMPANIES WHO ARE OFFERINGGREAT DEALS AND THEY'LL DELIVERTHEM RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR PKG: INTHE TIME OF CORONAVIRUSQUARANTINE -- CUSTOMERSACTUALLY COMING INTO A STORE ISA RARE SITE.SOT: 16:29:00-:04 THE WALK-INTRAFFIC, TO BE HONEST, HAS JUSTCOUNTER.BUT NOW -- COVID-19 IS KEEPINGPOTENTIAL CUSTOMERS AT HOME.SOT: 16:29:28-:43 WALK-INTRAFFIC IS DOWN 75-85%.WE'RE USED TO DOING REVENUESFAIRLY DECENT.NOW, I'M HOPING IF WE DO $100 ADAY IN WALK-IN TRAFFIC, THAT'SPROBABLY ABOUT THE AVERAGE,WHICH IS NEXT TO NOTHING.RECHT HASN'T HAD TO LAY OFF ANYEMPLOYEES YET -- BUT HE HAS HADTO SIGNIFICANTLY SLASH THEIRPAY.SOT: 16:30:06-:19 I'M EXTREMELYFORTUNATE WITH THE STAFF IHAVE.THEY'RE EXTREMELY UNDERSTANDINGAND THEY ARE TAKING ENORMOUSCUTS IN PAY AND THEY ARE STILLSTICKING IT OUT WITH ME JUSTBECAUSE OF LOYALTY.I WOULD PROBABLY BE COMPLETELYSHUT DOWN WITHOUT THEM.BUT INSTEAD OF RAISING PRICESON HIS PREPARED MEALS -- RECHTHAS ROLLED OUT A LONG LIST OFDISCOUNTS TO BOOST BUSINESS.SOT: 16:31:53-:01 I'M VERY MUCHAWARE OF EVERYBODY SUFFERINGOUT THERE SO I'M JUST TRYING TODO WHAT I CAN TO MAKE IT ALITTLE BIT EASIER SO PEOPLEDON'T HAVE TO GO TO THE MADPLACES TO GET GROCERIES IT'S ASIMILAR STORY AT OTHER MEALPREP COMPANIES IN THE VALLEY-- LIKE FOODIE FIT.ONLINE SALES ARE STEADY -- BUTSTORES ARE SLOW -- AND SUPPLIESCAN BE HARD TO COME BY.SOT: 1:33-:39 WE'VE HAD TO TAKESOME ITEMS OFF OF OUR MENUJUST TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE APUSHING THROUGH AND DOING WHATWE CAN.AND WHAT THEY CAN DO IS COOK,PORTION, AND DELIVER YOUR MEALSRIGHT TO YOUR DOORSTEP.SOT: 3:07-:24 STAY HOME.YOU DON'T HAVE TO GO OUT THEREDURING THIS PANDEMIC RISKINGYOUR HEALTH.WE'LL DELIVER IT TO YOU.WE PROVIDE SAFETY WITH OUREMPLOYEES.THEY'RE WEARING MASKS.THEY'RE WEARING THE GLOVES.THEY'RE CHANGING THEM IFNEEDED.WE'RE DOING EVERYTHING WE CANTO PROTECT NOT ONLY OUR STAFF,BUT OURSELVESAND THE LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY ASWELL.ROSS LL TAG: "I'M GOING TOLEAVE YOU WITH A DEAL.FIT MEALS 4U IS TRYING TO BOOSTRIGHT NOW AND MENTION COVID-19,THEY'LL TAKE 30% OFF YOURENTIRE ORDER.REPORTING IN LV, RD, 13 ACTIONNEWS.YOU CAN SEE BUSINESSES WE'VEHIGHLIGHTED ..AND SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESSON OUR WEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM SLASH OPEN.AND AT "WE'RE OPEN L-V" ONTWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.NEW AT 11...





You Might Like

Tweets about this Irf #Foodie #News Las Vegas meal prep companies struggling, but staying open - KTNV Las Vegas https://t.co/CJ0NoywDBS #Foodie #News 2 hours ago Belinda Bo Yealy Las Vegas meal prep companies struggling, but staying open https://t.co/Gd4x6USX6Z 2 hours ago Vegans, Baby All the vegan restaurants, groceries and meal prep/delivery currently open in Las Vegas #stayhomelasvegas… https://t.co/7pMuxIoR28 11 hours ago