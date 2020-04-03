MESSAGE OF HOPE HIGHLAND BASEBALL CLUB

Global  

On the field.... daily dose of hope.

This morning's message truly a "team" effort?

As players from the highland baseball club share these words..... "alright spiders lets do this" "thank you for the people on the front lines" "please stay home, stay safe and save lives" "let your light shine" "i miss baseball i'm ready to play" "i want to tell you what inspires you about my community, people are kind, we help each other, go highland spiders" i think a lot of folks are missing baseball right now.... it's a true reminder?

We are all in this together.... and from all of us here at 44 news?

We continue working for you?

Focusing on family and the community.... just ahead..... john




