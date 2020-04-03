Kendall Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian hasn't 'dealt with' Scott Disick split now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:42s - Published Kendall Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian hasn't 'dealt with' Scott Disick split Kendall Jenner doesn't think Kourtney Kardashian has "dealt with" her split from Scott Disick, despite their romance ending five years ago. 0

