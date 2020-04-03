Global  

India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location

India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location

India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location

With count of Covid-19 cases crossing 2,000 in India, here's a brief summary of the situation in India's 10 hotspots.

Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra each have two hotspots, while Gujarat and Rajasthan have one each.

The most high-profile of these has emerged in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, where a religious congregation in the middle of March, and the attendees subsequent travel to other parts of India sent alarm bells ringing.

Watch the full video to know your location compared to these hotspots.

