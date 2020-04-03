India's 10 Coronavirus hotspots mapped: Compare your location

With count of Covid-19 cases crossing 2,000 in India, here's a brief summary of the situation in India's 10 hotspots.

Delhi, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra each have two hotspots, while Gujarat and Rajasthan have one each.

The most high-profile of these has emerged in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, where a religious congregation in the middle of March, and the attendees subsequent travel to other parts of India sent alarm bells ringing.

