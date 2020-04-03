Everything K-pop Star Eric Nam Does In a Day 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 07:21s - Published Everything K-pop Star Eric Nam Does In a Day K-pop star Eric Nam takes us through everything he does in a typical day. From his 8-step morning skincare routine to recording new episodes of his podcast 'K-pop Daebak,' Eric is in and out of the studio recording new music and videos for his fans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Everything K-pop Star Eric Nam Does In a Day - Hey, this is Eric Nam,and this is everything I do in a day.[upbeat music]So I don't have a normal,regimented schedule at all,but on a normal day, I'dsay I wake up around 10 a.m.I use the alarm tune thatit's like Apocalypse Now.It's a bam, bam, bam.It's the immediate heartattack as soon as you wake up,so you wake up with anxiety.I will snooze anywherefrom five to 10 times.If I need to get up at 10,I will start at like 9:30,and there will be incrementsjust to get me up.So the first thing I dowhen I get out of bed,I will check my phone real quickbecause I live in Korea,but my stuff is splitbetween LA and Korea.There's always stuffthat happens overnightwhile I'm sleeping, so I check my phone,make sure there isn'tanything crazy urgentI have to jump on the phone for,and then I will head to my bathroom.The first thing I do whenI get to the bathroomis I look at myself in the mirror,and I'm usually shocked at how I look,and then I tell myself it's gonna be okayand jump in the shower.[laughing]Nobody looks good getting out of bed.When you get out of bed, you are swollen,you are bloated, your eyesare kind of like this.I look like a Sesame Streetcharacter in real lifewhen I wake up.But not like the cute ones,like kind of like the onesthat look a little rough around the edges.So I go to the bathroom,get in the shower,shampoo your hair, body wash, face wash,and then I'm out.And then I will take mytoothbrush, toothpaste,and I brush my teeth,really just get in there'cause nobody wants thatstinky morning breath.I have an electric toothbrushand a regular toothbrush.I think I find myselfgravitating towards a regulartoothbrush more often.I don't have the patience to sit thereand let it actually just do its job.I would rather just be aggressiveand just get in thereand just get it done.And then I take some gargle, Listerine,just start the day feeling real fresh.Then I go through mymorning skincare routine.First of all, shave.Once I shave, I try toput some aftershave on,so I do that, and thenI go through my routinewhich is you have toner and essence.You've got some serum, you got eye cream,you got moisturizer, you got your SPF.Am I missing anything?I think that's good, right?That's enough, that's enough for a day.Skincare routines can take a long time,but for me, I reallythink I'm done with itin about a minute and a half, two minutes,and then I dry my hair.I didn't use to dry my hair either,but my hair stylist team was likethat's really bad for your scalpbecause you're letting yourscalp just sit there wet,so I've started to dry my hair.That's what grown people do apparently.Then I get dressed.Typically I find myself wearing sweats,so really comfortable, trackpants and sneakers from Nike,and a hoodie.As I get ready, I'm always playing musicor I'm listening to a podcast,so in the morning I'mlistening to "The Daily"from "The New York Times" orI'm listening to Dax Shepard.I have a few podcasts that I do,and I like to go back andlisten to what I did, my work,just to make sure the quality's there,so I have two shows.One's called K-Pop Daebak,which is kind of likea personal K-Pop show,and then another onecalled I Think You're Dopewhich is interviewinginteresting, fascinating peoplefrom all around the world, soOlympians, actors, authors,musicians, a lot of podcasts in the morning.So I do that, go to my kitchen,and if I'm in a rush, I'llhave like an espresso pod,and if I have some time, I'lldo the French press thing.I usually don't really eat breakfast,but if I am having breakfast,breakfast is pretty simple.It's oatmeal, and if I havewhatever frozen fruits,blueberries or bananas orwhatever I have laying around,I'll just kind of throw it all in,and that's my breakfast for the day.And then I'm out the doorto do whatever I need to do.Depending on the day, it's very different,but if I'm out the day,let's say like 10:30,get picked up by my manager,and we have a van, it'scalled the Carnival.We spend so much time in it,that it's like a second home on wheels.If it's a day wherewe're shooting something,we have press, we're gonnahead to hair and makeup,and we'll spend about an hourthere getting hair, makeup did'cause we gotta look good on camera.If I haven't had breakfast,I'll probably order somethinglike Poke bowls, butin Korea they're called[speaking Korean]so it's a little bit different.You have your raw Sashimion a bed of lettuceover rice with red pepper pastewith a little bit of vinegar.It's sweet, it's tangy.I like to think it'snutritious and healthy,It is, right?Yeah.So once we're done, we're ready.So we go to the studio.Usually, I'd say normal studio,I get in around two o'clock.If it's a good day, youknow, the song is really easyor we've already worked on itor I know exactly what I'm doing,we'll be in and out within aspan of three to four hours.On a long day, let's say six o'clock.We'll be there from two to six.You've been singing for a few hours.You've been using your creative juices.We're hungry again, so we gotta eat again.We either order to the studio,or if we have some time,we'll go out to a restaurant nearby,and then usually we have abunch of other stuff to do.I will head usually to astudio to do a podcast.I have two weekly podcasts,and so editing those, recording those,writing for those, setting things up,that takes up a lot of my time,so after recording, we'll go do a podcast.Sometimes it's with myself,sometimes it's with a guest,a special guest.Take all of our photos, makesure everybody looks good,everybody's happy, we'vegot our social assets,and then we will usually go to the studioto get into dance rehearsal.We start, tend to startaround like 10-ish.It's just easiest for usto get all of our schedules togetherwith me and my team later at night.It'll be either cleaning up piecesthat we haven't done inawhile or learning new onesthat we have to prepare for the touror the album drop,and typically we'll go to about midnight,I'd say on a short day.Usually it'll go a little longer.After you've danced for afew hours, what happens?Everyone's hungry again,and Korea has this amazingnightlife and night culturethat revolves aroundspecific types of foodthat are available at night.For example you may have heard of it,Chimaek, chicken and beer.You have like your regular fries,you got your spicy fries,you got your sweet andsour, you got your onion,you got your cheese,you got your barbecue,like literally the list goes on forever.I wish I was making this up.This is completely true.You can look this up,so we will either order it to the studio,or if I have friendsthat are waiting around,I'll go to like a local watering holethat I like to frequent.Once you're eating, you're drinking,you can't immediately go to bed,so like you kind of sit there,you kind of talk for a bit.At this point, my team's gone.I walk home, and I get ready for bed.Drink a lot of water.I tend to light a candle or so,I really like differentscents, so I light a candle.I will play some music,shower, all my makeup offbecause I've been doing press stuffand shooting stuff all day.Do my nighttime skincare routine.I probably go to bed around 4:30.Stare at my iPhone, onInstagram looking at photosor videos or whatever,and then I recently,and this is probably theworst addition to my room.I got a t.v., so I end upwatching Netflix on that,watching some murder mystery,and feeling really bad about life,and then I'm like, be thankfulthat your life is amazing,and I fall asleep.So, yeah, that's kind of likea condensed packed scheduleof what I do in a day.It's a lot, but that'swhy I'm always awake.Anyways, hope you have a great day.See you all soon.Bye.





