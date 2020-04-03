Bill Withers, Soul Legend and
'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he
died of heart complications
on Monday in Los Angeles.
Withers was a three-time Grammy winner.
He was born in West Virginia.
His other major hits include
“Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” Withers was inducted into the
Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.
He was
inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.