Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles.

Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy winner.

He was born in West Virginia.

His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” Withers was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

