Musician Bareilles Gives CoronaVirus Update

Singer Sara Bareilles has shared that she had a "very mild" case of Covid-19.

CNN reports she has now fully recovered.

"I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time." "Sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around." "I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do." Bareilles was starring in London's West End production of "Waitress." The show went dark March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.