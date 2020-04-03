Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad Alleged indecency by Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Ghaziabad. Some Tablighi Jamaat members are admitted at MMG Hospital due to Covid-19. Nurses at the hospital have accused them of misbehaviour & indecency. The accused alleged walked around the hospital without trousers. The Tablighi Jamaat is in news due to a Delhi event held in mid-March. The event was attended by over 2,000 people amid lockdown. Watch the video for more. 0

