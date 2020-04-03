Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad

Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad

Tablighi Jamaat members accused of misbehaving with nurses in Ghaziabad

Alleged indecency by Tablighi Jamaat members in UP's Ghaziabad.

Some Tablighi Jamaat members are admitted at MMG Hospital due to Covid-19.

Nurses at the hospital have accused them of misbehaviour & indecency.

The accused alleged walked around the hospital without trousers.

The Tablighi Jamaat is in news due to a Delhi event held in mid-March.

The event was attended by over 2,000 people amid lockdown.

Watch the video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.