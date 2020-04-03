Global  

Famous musicals to stream for free on YouTube

Though theaters across the world have been shut down for the time being, .

Musical enthusiasts can still enjoy iconic shows without ever having to break the bank — or break out the formal attire.

Musical theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber launched a YouTube initiative titled "The Shows Must Go On!" .

Where filmed versions of his famous shows will stream for free.

The series kicks off April 3 with the 2000 adaptation of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”.

The series continues every week, with shows premiering on the channel Fridays at 2 p.m.

Eastern Daylight Time and are available for 48 hours.

Next up is the 2012 production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" starring Tim Minchin, Mel C.

And Chris Moyles.

There's absolutely no charge or sign up necessary to watch the shows.

But the channel encourages viewers to donate to a number of charities, including Acting for Others and Broadway Cares

