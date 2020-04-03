At-Home Shackburger Kit Available

Shake Shack, one of the many chains struggling to adapt to a world without restaurant seating, partnered with Goldbelly to launch a do-it-yourself burger kit.

The company has shuttered some of its restaurants, including one in Las Vegas CEO Randy Garutti called a “heartbreaker for us and the team,” and transitioned the remaining to drive-through to go models.

Facing a sales drop of 29 percent in March, the chain closed nine restaurants, furloughed or laid off 20 percent of its office staff and paused hiring.