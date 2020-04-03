State issues Stay-at-Home order

Order could face a misdemeanor.

To read the entire order for yourself... head to our website, 41nbc.com as many americans try to cope with the changes of covid-19 ...macon-bibb mayor robert reichert held a news conference this morning.... supporting the governor kemp's state-wide mandate.

"stand up: right now there is no known cure or vaccine for covid 19 that's why officials sa?

Prevention is essential."

"modify our behavior, to practice social distancing, and to take certain common-sense precautions.'

As of 6 p-m, friday governor brian kemp's order means county officials can't put any additional orders in place.

Macon-bibb mayor robert reichert says he encourages everyone to voluntarily comply for the safety of all.

The governors stay at home orde?

Requires all residents to continue to practice social distancing and isolation.

It prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more at a single location where people are required to sit or stand within 6 feet of one anotherincluding churches and funeral services.

The order also requires all residents and visitors to georgia to stay home except under 4 conditions... if you are doing essential services---or preforming necessary travel like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or laundromat.

And two others - the mayor tells us "thirdly, if you are engaged in minimum basic operations for businesses that are not classified as critical infrastructure.

Or fourthly, if you are working in critical infrastructure governor