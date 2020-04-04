Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Center for Developmentally Disabled seeks payroll protection help

Center for Developmentally Disabled seeks payroll protection help

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Center for Developmentally Disabled seeks payroll protection help

Center for Developmentally Disabled seeks payroll protection help

The Center for Developmentally Disabled is seeking help from the paycheck protection program as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Center for Developmentally Disabled seeks payroll protection help

CLIENTS WITH COVID-19 ABOUT HOWTHE LOAN PROGRAM WOULD HELP THEMKEEP GOING.BIANCA: SOCIAL DISTANCING CAN BETOUGH FOR SOME CLIENTS OF THECENTER FOR DEVELOPMENTALLYDISABLED.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.