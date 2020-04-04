Global  

Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing on Chesapeake Bay

A Kennedy family spokesperson confirmed Friday that two missing people last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay on Thursday evening are Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, and her eight-year-old son, Gideon.

Kennedy McKean is the granddaughter of Robert F.

Kennedy and daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

(4-3-20)

