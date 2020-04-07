Global  

Search Continues For Body Of Gideon McKean, Great-Grandson Of Robert F. Kennedy

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Eight-year-old Gideon McKean's body still hasn't been found after he and his mom, 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, went missing after launching a canoe into the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week.

