Search Continues For Body Of Gideon McKean, Great-Grandson Of Robert F. Kennedy Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published now Search Continues For Body Of Gideon McKean, Great-Grandson Of Robert F. Kennedy Eight-year-old Gideon McKean's body still hasn't been found after he and his mom, 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, went missing after launching a canoe into the waters off the Chesapeake Bay last week. 0

