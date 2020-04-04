Global  

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,769 COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

17-HUNDRED-69 CASES.2-HUNDRED-80 -- ARE IN PIMACOUNTY.

ALTHOUGH THAT NUMBERMAY SEEM BIG -- THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS SHEDDINGLIGHT -- ON HOW MANY PEOPLEHAVE BEEN TESTED.

AS OF TODAY-- CLOSE TO 25- THOUSAND HAVEBEEN TESTED.

OF THOSE CASES --ONLY 6-PERCENT DETECTEDCOVID-19.

AS A REMINDER -- THERISK OF COMMUNITY SPREAD INARIZONA -- IS WIDESPREAD.FORT HUACHUCA




