Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases in Arizona jumps to over 5,000

Coronavirus cases in Arizona jumps to over 5,000

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Coronavirus cases in Arizona jumps to over 5,000
The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona has jumped to more than 5,000
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus cases in Arizona jumps to over 5,000

LOOKS LIKE IN A LITTLE BIT.Kaley: THANK YOU FOR THAT.WE WANT TO GET CAUGHT UP WITHTHE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NUMBERSHERE IN ARIZONA.MORE THAN 5400 CASES ARECONFIRMED, 229 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDBECAUSE OF THIS IN OUR STATE.AND 73% OF THOSE DEATHS HAVEBEEN ARIZONANS OVER THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.