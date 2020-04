Travel ban could present future legal defense for immigrants

WITH A NEW TRAVEL BAN ORDEREDBY THE PRESIDENT -- KGUN 9WANTED TO KNOW HOW THIS MIGHTAFFECT SOUTHERN ARIZONA.

NINEON YOUR SIDE'S ROGELIO MARESSPOKE WITH IMMIGRATIONATTORNEY'S -- WHO EXPLAINEDTHE BAN -- AND HOW IT COULDEVEN WORK IN FAVOR OF SOMEIMMIGRANT'S CASES.

TRT - 1:47SOQIT'S GOING TO BE A 60-DAY BANON INDIVIDUALS BEING ABLE TOEITHER GET NON-IMMIGRANT VISASAND ENTER THE U.S. ON NON-IMMIGRANT VISAS OR ONIMMIGRANT GREEN CARD VISAS.15SEC IMMIGRATION ATTORNEYMAURICE GOLDMAN SAYS THELANGUAGE OF THE PRESIDENT'SEXECUTIVE ORDER HASN'T BEFINALIZED YET BUT THERE WILLEXCEPTIONS TO THE TRAVEL BAN.SOT AGRICULTURAL WORKERS ANDHEALTHCARE WORKERS.

05SECIMMIGRANTS WHO WORK IN THOSEINDUSTRIES -- GOLDMAN SAYS --ARE DESIGNATED BY A CERTAINVISA.

THAT COULD POSE APROBLEM -- ACCORDING TOGOLDMAN -- BECAUSE THE IMPACTOF THE BAN COULD AFFECT OTHERPOSITIONS THAT ARE ALSOCOVERED BY THE SAME VISA.

SOTDOCTORS, LAWYERS, TEACHERS,EDUCATORS.

04SEC IF PEOPLE INTHESE POSITIONS AREN'T ABLE TORETURN TO THE U-S -- GOLDMANSAYS THAT COULD UNDERMINE ANYFUTURE EFFORTS TO REOPEN THEECONOMY.

CASH FAZAL -- ANOTHERIMMIGRATION ATTORNEY -- SAYSSOME WHO WERE SET FORDEPORTATION NOW MIGHT GET TOSTAY IN THE U-S LONGER.

SOTNOW THEY GET MORE TIME TOSPEND WITH THEIR FAMILY IN THECOUNTRY OR STAY IN THE COUNTRYBECAUSE SOME OF THESE CASESARE JUST NON- WINNABLE.

07SECIN FACT -- FAZAL SUBMITS --THE PROPOSED BAN COULD EVENPRESENT A DEFENSE IN COURT FORIMMIGRANTS WHO ARE HAVE TOSTAY IN MEXICO OR ELSEWHEREWHILE THEY WAIT THEIR COURTDATE.

SOT THE THEORY IS IFTHEIR LIBERTY OR LIFE IS ATRISK OR COMPROMISED THATTRIGGERS DUE PROCESS.

08SECFAZAL SAYS DUE PROCESS ONLYAPPLIES TO CITIZENS ANDIMMIGRANTS NOT CURRENTLYORDERED TO BE REMOVED.

ONELIBERTY THE TRAVEL BAN MIGHTVIOLATE -- FAZAL EXPLAINS --THE LIBERTY TO PURSUERESIDENCY OR CITIZENSHIP INTHE UNITED STATES WHICH NON-REMOVED IMMIGRANTS HAVE ARIGHT TO RETAIN.

SOT THEY'REGOING TO HAVE MORE RIGHTS THANTHEY DID, LET'S SAY, IF THEYWEREN'T IN REMOVALPROCEEDINGS.

05SEC ROGELIOMARES -- KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE