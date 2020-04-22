Global  

Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the latest cases are now 5,251, with 208 deaths statewide.

CORONAVIRUS.

ABOUT 52- HUNDREDPEOPLE HAVE TESTED POSITIVE INTHE STATE.

MORE THAN 700 OFTHOSE -- IN NAVAJO AND APACHECOUNTIES -- HOME TO THE NAVAJONATION.

THAT NATION HAS BEENHIT HARD DURING THE PANDEMIC.HALF OF ALL THE CASES IN THESTATE ARE IN MARICOPA COUNTY.GRAHAM, GREENLEE, GILA AND LAPAZ COUNTIES HAVE FEWER THAN10 CASES EACH.FRONT LINE WORKERS ARE TAKINGCARE OF US IN SO MANY WAYS




