104 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths in Arizona

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, here are the latest totals of those tested and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona

STATE.

THERE ARE 38- HUNDREDCASES IN ARIZONA.

SIX-HUNDRED85 CASES -- IN PIMA COUNTY.MARICOPA -- LEADING THE WAY --WITH OVER 2- THOUSAND CASES.OVER 44- THOUSAND PEOPLE --HAVE BEEN TESTED IN THE STATE.ONLY 8-PERCENT OF THOSE TESTS-- DETECTED THE CORONAVIRUS.LET'S CHECK IN WITH CUYLE




