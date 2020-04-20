Global  

6,948 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 293 deaths

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:17s - Published
6,948 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 293 deaths
Coronavirus cases are now at 6,948, with 293 deaths, according to AZDHS.
6,948 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 293 deaths

ARIZONA.

TODAY -- THE STATEREPORTED 18 NEW DEATHS -- ANDMORE THAN 200 NEW CASES.

SOMEOF THOSE -- HELPING PUSH THEU-S -- OVER THE 1 MILLION MARKFOR INFECTIONS.

NEARLY 12-HUNDRED PEOPLE IN PIMA COUNTY-- HAVE TESTED POSITIVE -- FORCORONAVIRUS.TWO LABS ARE WORKING TOGETHER



