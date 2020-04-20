|
6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 275 deaths
Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state.
There are no new deaths, but there are now 6,716 cases.
NO NEW DEATHS TODAY.
BUT --CRITICS ARE QUESTIONING IFTHAT NUMBER IS A LAG INREPORTING FROM THE WEEKEND --AND WE'LL SHOW HIGHER NUMBERSTOMORROW.
BUT EXPERTS ARESAYING THERE'S A BIGGER
