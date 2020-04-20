6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 275 deaths Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:15s - Published 1 hour ago 6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 275 deaths Arizona Public Health officials are tracking the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. There are no new deaths, but there are now 6,716 cases.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona, 275 deaths NO NEW DEATHS TODAY. BUT --CRITICS ARE QUESTIONING IFTHAT NUMBER IS A LAG INREPORTING FROM THE WEEKEND --AND WE'LL SHOW HIGHER NUMBERSTOMORROW. BUT EXPERTS ARESAYING THERE'S A BIGGER







You Might Like



Tweets about this Bella Dawn RT @azfamily: NEW: There are now 6,716 coronavirus cases in Arizona. No additional coronavirus deaths have been reported in the past 24 hou… 51 minutes ago Yaneli V. Navarro-Canales RT @FOX10Phoenix: #BREAKING: #Arizona has 6,716 confirmed cases and 275 deaths from the coronavirus. https://t.co/Ow9VuVxoGC 3 hours ago 🌎 COVID-19 in Arizona: Data shows Native Americans, seniors, men dying more https://t.co/mupN4d6nTb 3 hours ago Shannon Black RT @KVOA: GOOD NEWS: No new deaths were reported this morning. https://t.co/uxvw0F4nZW 3 hours ago ZachNews #NewsUpdate: #MohaveCountyAZ: COVID-19 Information; Positive Cases: 100 and Deaths: 4. https://t.co/9zcexjowaM… https://t.co/Ekk5uVAodU 3 hours ago _nathan_ RT @GHS: Today's #coronavirus recap: -3 million cases & 202,000+ deaths as of 27 Apr 6pm EST 🌎 -887,000+ recovered 😷 -Hospitals overloa… 3 hours ago Sagittarius RT @12News: Nevada and Colorado are joining Washington, Oregon and California in working together to re-open state economies. Do you think… 4 hours ago Paul Reithmayer RT @BorderReporter: BREAKING: Since I started tracking coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona March 31, today is the first 24 hours since… 5 hours ago