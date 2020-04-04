Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on masks, numbers & staying home

Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on masks, numbers & staying home

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on masks, numbers & staying home

Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on masks, numbers & staying home

The White House announced new guidelines for healthy people to wear cloth masks or face covering when in public for essential outings but said it is optional.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Butte Co. Public Health's Lisa Almaguer speaks on masks, numbers & staying home

White house announced new guidlines for healthy people to wear cloth masks or face coverings when in public for essential outings..

But stressed it's optional..

To talk about the recommendation-- lisa almaguer.... pio for butte county public health..

Joins us live over skype.

(1) so, now it is suggested that healthy people wear face coverings in public-- how can this help prevent the spread of the coronavirus?

2) is the stay at home working?

Home working?

3)experts say ca is about two weeks behind ny chronologically have you noticed any spikes?

4)how is the supply for masks and ventilators in butte co.?

5) how do you compare the coronavirus numbers to other flu's?

6)do you think the stay at home is enough?

Should it be stricter?

Longer?

7)many viewers are still asking why you're not releasing location information about positive tests?

I think them hearing it from our health leaders would be beneficial.?

And continuing our




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.