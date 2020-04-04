News 25 Sports Virus Vault: April 3rd

, sports, with h- yesterday... i was on a - face-time call with my uncle- bob... and- he said there was a basketball- game on t-v.- he said it was 1992 east- regional final game between 1-- seed duke and 2-seed kentucky..- for the right to go to the fina- four.

- you know... the game where- christian laettner hit... - the shot.

- and that got me thinking... we- have moments in history like- that- every day in south- mississippi... maybe not quite- as exciting as that one... but- nonetheless... welcome to the - first installment... of the - "virus vault."

A look back on this day in- history... as shot on my camera- over the years.

- - music off top - let's start this trip down- memory lane five years ago- today... april 3rd... 20-15...- at the university of southern - mississippi.- four-time world series champion- darryl strawberry... a- man with a powerful handshake..- serving as a- keynote speaker... a man with a- powerful message... for - today's youth.- "i learned that in high school when i took the uniform off and- quit.

And when i came - close to quitting at pro ball - and i didn't quit.

Had i quit i- wouldn't have gone on to- achieve all of those things i - did and i think we need to help- young people understand - that quitting is not an option- because there's something great- on the other side of not- quitting.

And i think so many o- us give up on life and we throw- in the towel and we don't - realize god has a great plan."

Well said, sir... moving on to - southern miss softball game - four years ago today... golden- eagles hosting western- kentucky in the sunday rubber - match... looking for their firs- conference u-s-a series win of- the wendy hogue era... and it's- katie cleary... clear eyes... - full hearts... can't lose...- three-run - jack, in the bottom of the- seventh... to tie the game at - 4-all.- fast forward to the bottom of - the tenth... big spot for a - freshman... but an even bigger- hit... coach hogue waving - morgan mc-keever around third..- and she's safe... check out - the tiger woods like first pump- from coach hogue... and the - celebration in hattiesburg... - was on.

- back on the coast... two years- ago today... how- about some biloxi shuckers- pre-season action... taking - on william carey... at m-g-m- park.

- after more than seven months- away from mgm park, tonight the- biloxi shuckers made- their long-awaited return for - the unofficial start of their - fourth season on the gulf - coast.

Welcome home to the- shuckers making their 2018 mgm- park debut with - an exhibition game versus - william carey for a second- straight season.

Shuckers win - 9-4.

William carey head basebal- coach bobby halford said, "i tell our guys every - year, this is the best it's - going to get.

I mean you're not- - - - going to play anybody any bette- than this, for sure.

And this - weekend we're playing the no.

1- team- in the country in faulkner- university and we're going to - play georgia gwinnett - in a couple of weeks, so it kin- of gets you ready for that."

- - - biloxi shuckers rhp adrian- houser said, "just getting back out here, you know?

Just gettin- away from all - of the hectic stuff of spring - training and getting back out - here with the guys we've- got on the team and just gettin- after it.

Really enjoying all o- - - - this nice weather and especiall- the ocean."

Proceeds from tonight's game are going toward- william - carey tornado relief efforts- from january 2017.

The shuckers- lead off their regular- season on thursday with a five- game road swing versus the- - - - montgomery biscuits.

