shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brian Gotter's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast GRAFTON, THE DAM LIT UP IN LIGHTBLUE, SUPPORTING AMERICA.EVEN THOUGH CLOUDY THIS MORNING,57 DEGREES IN MILWAUKEE.67 IN WATER TOWN, IT WAS 70 INJAMESVILLE.THAT WAS THIS AFTERNOON.TEMPERATURES HAVE GONE UP A BITIN PORT WASHINGTON.49 IN MILWAUKEE, 32 IN THEDELLS.THE COLD FRONT IS COMING, WE'LLDROP CLOSE TO THE FREEZING MARKBY MORNING, AND THEN WARM BACKUP IN THE 40'S AND 50'S FOR THEWEEKEND.LIGHT BREEZE FOR MILWAUKEE.THE RADAR, RAIN SHOWERS WITHCOMING IN, A FEW SPRINKLES INGRAFTON.MOVING IN MILWAUKEE, VERY LIGHTRAIN, MAKING ITS WAY OUT OFWAUKESHA, AND HEAVIER RAIN INMADISON AREA.YES, SNOW FLAKES WEST OF THEDELS.IT DID SNOW TODAY.MADISON WAS ALMOST 70, IT WASSNOWING AND 35 ON THE CROSS.THAT'S A BIG CHANGE.TEMPERATURES, WE WON'T SEE THEBIG DROP.TEMPERATURES HAVE DROPPED IN THE20'S AND 30'S ACROSS MOST OF THESTATE, WE'RE THE WARMEST PART OFTHE STATE RIGHT NOW.CLOUDS WILL STICK AROUND TO10:00 IN THE MORNING.AND THE SUN WILL OUT ALL SUNDAY.THE LIGHT BREEZE WILL KEEP YOUCOOLER AT THE LAKE, AND A LOTWARMER INLAND.38 BY MORNING, COLDER INLAND,AND TOMORROW AFTERNOON, LOOKINGFOR A HIGH OF 47 IN MILWAUKEE,GETTING CLOSER TO 50 INLAND.THE SEVEN DAY FORECAST, SUNDAYTHE BETTER OF THE TWO DAYS.TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID50'S, MONDAY RAIN SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS BY TUESDAY.WI





