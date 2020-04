Brian Gotter's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (4/29) Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:47s - Published 10 hours ago Brian Gotter's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (4/29) Another inch or more of rain is expected through tonight and will cause some flooding. In addition to the rain, tonight is foggy and windy with NW winds to 40 mph. Low temps will be in the lower 40s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Brian Gotter's 10 p.m. Storm Team 4cast (4/29) LAST 36 HOURS.I TOLD YOU TODAY WOULD BEMISERABLE.I THINK IT WAS A GOODDESCRIPTION.IT HAS NOT BEEN PLEASANT.ADD HIGHS IN THE LOWER 50s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s ILAND.STILL ON THE WINDY SIDE.57 FOR FRIDAY.60s INLAND.EVERYONE WIL





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Soggy start to the day will dry out by the afternoon



It's still really nasty out there this morning, but the faucet should turn off by lunchtime. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:22 Published 2 hours ago Flood Watch in effect for parts of southeast Wisconsin



Milwaukee got 1" of rain, but some areas have received 2-4"+ of rain in the past 24 hours, and the showers are expected to continue tonight and early Thursday. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:17 Published 15 hours ago