Sierra Vista closes some park amenities following Gov. Ducey executive order now < > Embed Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:16s - Published Sierra Vista closes some park amenities following Gov. Ducey executive order The city of Sierra Vista is closing come park amenities effective Saturday at 5 p.m. Following Governor Ducey's executive order on essential services. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sierra Vista closes some park amenities following Gov. Ducey executive order OVER IN SIERRA VISTA --THEY'RE CLOSING PUBLICBASKETBALL COURTS ANDPLAYGROUNDS, THAT STARTSTOMORROW -- AT 5 P- M. THECITY ALREADY CLOSED PUBLICBATHROOMS -- EARLIER THISWEEK. WE'RE TOLD CITY PARKSWILL REMAIN OPEN -- AS LONG ASPEOPLE PRACTICE DISTANCINGRE





You Might Like

Tweets about this