Sierra Vista closes some park amenities following Gov. Ducey executive order

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
The city of Sierra Vista is closing come park amenities effective Saturday at 5 p.m.

Following Governor Ducey's executive order on essential services.

OVER IN SIERRA VISTA --THEY'RE CLOSING PUBLICBASKETBALL COURTS ANDPLAYGROUNDS, THAT STARTSTOMORROW -- AT 5 P- M.

THECITY ALREADY CLOSED PUBLICBATHROOMS -- EARLIER THISWEEK.

WE'RE TOLD CITY PARKSWILL REMAIN OPEN -- AS LONG ASPEOPLE PRACTICE DISTANCINGRE




