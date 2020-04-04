Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom expecting baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl together, the singer has revealed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

liwanageugene

Ivana Ohnana RT @gmanews: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a baby girl! https://t.co/cCtogePGux 24 seconds ago

SelenasLuvv

JessX✨ RT @PopCrave: Katy Perry reveals that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a girl. Congratulations, @katyperry! 🎉 👶 https://t.co/AWNZn9xzIE 26 seconds ago

digitalspy

Digital Spy Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal gender of their baby in sweet photo: https://t.co/IRKTArk4sI https://t.co/QK4w6hlCCd 48 seconds ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Katy Perry announces she is expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom https://t.co/jFpHjnclfB 2 minutes ago

mendes_vi

viviane RT @ThePopHub: Katy Perry reveals the gender of her and Orlando Bloom’s soon to be born baby. 👶 https://t.co/7kYGZlj6MH 2 minutes ago

libbysayshey

Libby Malone RT @ReasonsSmiIe: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are pregnant with a baby girl 🤰🏼👶🏻💗 3 minutes ago

sophnatasha_

soph🍼 I don’t even want babies but I’m jealous of Katy Perry for having Orlando bloom’s baby make it make sense x 5 minutes ago

thestateofroot

𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐚 🤍 | 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 RT @PopBase: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom reveal they are expecting a baby girl. 👶🍼 https://t.co/WMw6GhCTwm 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.