Coronavirus Update: NY Gov. Cuomo On China, Oregon Ventilators 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 35:55s - Published Coronavirus Update: NY Gov. Cuomo On China, Oregon Ventilators China will be donating 1,000 ventilators due to arrive in New York City on Saturday, supplementing the main U.S. federal support to New York City through the emergency hospital set-up in the Javits Center and three additional field hosptials across the outer boroughs. 0

