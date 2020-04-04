Global  

Kenny takes over from McCarthy as Repubic of Ireland manager

Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager with immediate effect, following UEFA’s announcement that the Euro 2020 qualifying play-offs would again be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy’s contract was due to run until July 31, after the Euro 2020 finals were originally due to finish, with Kenny due to step up from his role with the Under-21s on August 1.

