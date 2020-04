Gov. Mike DeWine shares social distancing celebration of Cleveland woman's 100th birthday Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:18s - Published 3 weeks ago Gov. Mike DeWine shares social distancing celebration of Cleveland woman's 100th birthday During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s daily press conference Saturday, a special 100th birthday recognition was held for a Cleveland resident. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this