Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected

STILL PHOTO OF WESTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STARS (FROM L TO R) TIM DUNCAN, KEVIN GARNETT (WITH TOWEL ON HEAD), JASON KIDD, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL, AND KOBE BRYANT SITTING ON BENCH DURING 2000 NBA ALL-STAR GAME AT OAKLAND ARENA STORY: The late Kobe Bryant was selected on Saturday (April 4) as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

The 18-time NBA All Star, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan.

26, is part of a nine-member class that includes multiple All-Star selections Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Tamika Catchings, coaches Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and longtime Swiss FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, who died in 2018, also were selected and will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Aug.

29.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and earned Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Duncan, a 15-time NBA All-Star, also was a five time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs where he played for 19 years.

Garnett, a 15-time All-Star, drew acclaim for his rebounding and defensive ability with the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves and helped lead the Celtics to an NBA title in 2008.

