James Bond YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE movie clip - Ninja scene Bond and Tiger Tanaka’s crack team of ninjas infiltrate Blofeld’s base hidden inside a dormant volcano in YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (1967).

The set was created by legendary Production Designer Ken Adam.

“The challenge appealed to me,” he said.

“When I had done two or three sketches, Cubby Broccoli said, ‘Looks interesting.

How much is it going to cost?’ I knew it was going to be a gigantic set but I had no idea.

I quoted about a million dollars.

That was an enormous amount of money.

Cubby didn’t blink an eye.

‘If you can do it for a million go ahead.’ And then my worries started…”