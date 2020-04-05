‘There will be a lot of death’: Donald Trump warns as COVID-19 cases swell in US

US President Donald Trump said US was heading into what could be its ‘toughest’ weeks.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States.

Trump said, “We're working in to insure that the supplies are delivered where and when they're needed.

In some cases, we're telling governors we can't go there because we don't think you need it and we think someplace else needs it and pretty much so far, we've been right about that.

And we'll continue to do it as it really gets -- this will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week.

And there'll be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done.” Watch the video for more details.