Retired florist gives away hundreds of palm leaves for Palm Sunday now < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:35s - Published Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for the Christian faith. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Retired florist gives away hundreds of palm leaves for Palm Sunday COVID-19.IT WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ONHOW EXTENSIVE THE SPREAD OF THEVIRUS IS IN OUR STATE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this News 5 Cleveland RT @jadejarvisTV: Retired florist gives away hundreds of palm leaves for Palm Sunday https://t.co/FhKFBIA91E 22 minutes ago Jade Jarvis Retired florist gives away hundreds of palm leaves for Palm Sunday https://t.co/FhKFBIA91E 22 minutes ago