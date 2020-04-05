Global  

Pope Celebrates Palm Sunday Services In Empty St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St.

Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday.

The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others.

The service kicked off Holy Week events leading to Easter.

Normally, the service attracts tens of thousands of people to a St.

Peter’s Square bedecked with olive and palm trees.

It also usually includes a long procession of cardinals, priests and faithful carrying palm fronds.

Churches around the world are holding similar, virtual services this week because of restrictions on gatherings.

A solitary figure, Pope Francis listened as three priests read the gospel account of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and being hailed as the messiah.

