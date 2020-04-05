Global  

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

