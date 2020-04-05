Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus In Maryland: COVID-19 Cases Top 3,600; 67 Deaths Reported

Coronavirus In Maryland: COVID-19 Cases Top 3,600; 67 Deaths Reported

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus In Maryland: COVID-19 Cases Top 3,600; 67 Deaths Reported

Coronavirus In Maryland: COVID-19 Cases Top 3,600; 67 Deaths Reported

At least 3,600 Marylanders have confirmed cases of coronavirus and 67 people in the state have died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DidiFrench

Didi French. Animal Activist. Vegan. Ⓥ RT @FenitN: The latest Washington regional covid-19 numbers -Maryland reports 14 deaths, most in one day -D.C. has climbed past the 1,000… 14 minutes ago

Jlev28

JL28 RT @PDavis_LLC: At least 67 Marylanders dead from COVID-19 as state confirms nearly 500 new cases in a single day https://t.co/4tUJ4JjDio 1 hour ago

progresivetrend

SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @wjz: Coronavirus Latest: 3,609 Cases Of COVID-19, 67 Deaths Reported In Maryland https://t.co/UEiku6fP7X https://t.co/z0ay0HGGeA 2 hours ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @ABC7News: As of Sunday, April 5th, 7,568 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our region: 3,609 in Maryland, 998 in D.C., 2,637 in… 3 hours ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA As of Sunday, April 5th, 7,568 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in our region: 3,609 in Maryland, 998 in D.C.,… https://t.co/l854eUhEPO 3 hours ago

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore Coronavirus Latest: 3,609 Cases Of COVID-19, 67 Deaths Reported In Maryland https://t.co/UEiku6fP7X https://t.co/z0ay0HGGeA 4 hours ago

mlcau4

Abba Mel RT @MontgomeryCoMD: As of today (Sunday, April 5), the @MDHealthDept reports there are 693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County… 4 hours ago

thatzPamJones

Pam Jones RT @wbalradio: Latest Numbers: Maryland has added 484 COVID-19 cases since yesterday, bringing the state total to more than 3,600 cases. Th… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.