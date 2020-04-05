Joe Biden Says Democratic Nominating Convention May Be 'Virtual'

Global  

Former Vice President Joe Biden said the party may host a “virtual” nominating convention in August.

As the coronavirus outbreak worsened, the Democratic Party postponed the convention from July to August.

According to Reuters, Biden doesn’t think they can place “10, 20, 30,000 people in one place.” Dozens of states have postponed their primary elections over fear of spreading COVID-19.

Biden currently holds a lead to be the Democratic presidential nomination.

