James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car It’s Bond v Hinx/plane v car in this sequence from SPECTRE (2015) filmed in Austria.

Special effects supervisor Chris Corbould came up with an ingenious solution for when the plane has to skid along on its fuselage.

“We had skidoos mounted inside the aircrafts’ bodies,” he explains, “it could drive along the ground at high speed.

It looks as though it is sliding on the snow but is actually being driven and steered from the inside.”