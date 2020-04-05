Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car

James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car

James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car

James Bond SPECTRE - Clip with Daniel Craig - Plane v Car It’s Bond v Hinx/plane v car in this sequence from SPECTRE (2015) filmed in Austria.

Special effects supervisor Chris Corbould came up with an ingenious solution for when the plane has to skid along on its fuselage.

“We had skidoos mounted inside the aircrafts’ bodies,” he explains, “it could drive along the ground at high speed.

It looks as though it is sliding on the snow but is actually being driven and steered from the inside.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.