James Bond SPECTRE movie (2015) - clip with Daniel Craig and Dave bautista - Rome car chase

James Bond SPECTRE movie (2015) - clip with Daniel Craig and Dave bautista - Rome car chase

James Bond SPECTRE movie (2015) - clip with Daniel Craig and Dave bautista - Rome car chase

James Bond SPECTRE movie (2015) - clip with Daniel Craig and Dave bautista - Rome car chase “I loved the car chase being a one-on-one speed battle, a game of cat and mouse between two of the fastest cars in the world, neither of which had been seen before,” director Sam Mendes on SPECTRE’s Rome car chase between Bond’s Aston Martin DB10 and Hinx’s Jaguar C-X75.

Plot synopsis: A cryptic message from James Bond's past sends him on a trail to uncover the existence of a sinister organisation named SPECTRE.

With a new threat dawning, Bond learns the terrible truth about the author of all his pain in his most recent missions.

Director: Sam Mendes Writers: John Logan, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade Stars: Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux

