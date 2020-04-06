Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

This is the moment India responded to Prime Minister Modi's call to switch off the lights in their homes and light candles in a show of unity against the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage filmed on Sunday (April 5) in Bengaluru, southern India shows a family holding candles and residents cheering on their balconies lit up with candles.
Narendra Modi called on Indians to come together for nine minutes at 9 p.m.
On April 5 to by lighting candles and lamps or switching on flashlights in support of those worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.