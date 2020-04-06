Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

Indians switch off their lights and light candles in show of solidarity in fight against coronavirus

This is the moment India responded to Prime Minister Modi's call to switch off the lights in their homes and light candles in a show of unity against the coronavirus pandemic.

Footage filmed on Sunday (April 5) in Bengaluru, southern India shows a family holding candles and residents cheering on their balconies lit up with candles.

Narendra Modi called on Indians to come together for nine minutes at 9 p.m.

On April 5 to by lighting candles and lamps or switching on flashlights in support of those worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiainPakistan

India in Pakistan RT @SAILsteel: Members of @SAILsteel family lit 🔥 up lamps at their residence today. PM @narendramodi had appealed to Indians to switch of… 54 minutes ago

Aamtolzo

Jacob Langel RT @manhasvikas41: In a while from now, we all Indians will switch off the lights and lit the candles for nine minutes. Also do keep in mi… 58 minutes ago

dinakaran

Dinakaran RT @niftyoffifty: @dinakaran Sir, the truth is that he knows the power of Mr Modi. He wasn’t worried during #EarthHour coz he knew hardly a… 1 hour ago

niftyoffifty

Suhani Singh @dinakaran Sir, the truth is that he knows the power of Mr Modi. He wasn’t worried during #EarthHour coz he knew ha… https://t.co/mLOITRDXPF 2 hours ago

Taliasrar023

Asrar Rasool Tali In an attempt to show the unity of 1.3 billion people, PM Modi has asked Indians to switch off the lights in their… https://t.co/4j5jSzFErb 8 hours ago

Sugeetika1999

Sugeetika Shekhawat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, urged Indians to switch off their lights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday a… https://t.co/Mf9F7q2WiY 13 hours ago

SAILsteel

SAIL Members of @SAILsteel family lit 🔥 up lamps at their residence today. PM @narendramodi had appealed to Indians to… https://t.co/mZXaPdJb62 14 hours ago

6plussix

12 Responding to PM Modi's call, Indians switch off lights to show solidarity: New Delhi, Apr 05, 2020: Millions of I… https://t.co/dWJ1IBDc5c 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.