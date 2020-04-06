Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online

Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

a20neves

Andrew Neves 🇵🇹 RT @wbz: Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online https://t.co/neRIXTd1XE https://t.co/PmJeHWeLia 9 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online https://t.co/neRIXTd1XE https://t.co/PmJeHWeLia 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.