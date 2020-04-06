Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:38s - Published 6 minutes ago WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Neves 🇵🇹 RT @wbz: Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online https://t.co/neRIXTd1XE https://t.co/PmJeHWeLia 9 minutes ago WBZ | CBS Boston News Coronavirus Closes Churches For Holy Week, Boston Archdiocese Puts Services Online https://t.co/neRIXTd1XE https://t.co/PmJeHWeLia 37 minutes ago