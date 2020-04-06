New York’s Bronx Zoo Sees First Known Case of a Tiger Contracting Coronavirus Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 hour ago New York’s Bronx Zoo Sees First Known Case of a Tiger Contracting Coronavirus In what is believed to be the first known case in the world, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

