Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet proposes hiring hundreds of thousands of Americans for Health Force

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet proposes hiring hundreds of thousands of Americans for Health Force

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet proposes hiring hundreds of thousands of Americans for Health Force

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced new legislation to create a Health Force to battle COVID-19.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet proposes hiring hundreds of thousands of Americans for Health Force

POSSIBILITY OF A RETURN OFCORONAVIRUS.Shannon: AS OUR LAWMAKERSCONSIDER PLANS TO RE-OPEN THEECONOMY, MANY ARE ASKING HOW WEWILL DO THAT SAFELY.OUR CONTACT7 REBOUND TEAM TALKEDTO SENATOR MICHAEL BENNETT --DENVER 7'S JESSICA PORTER HASDETAILS OF HEALTH FORCE.Jessica: COLORADO SENATORMICHAEL BENNETT AND NEW YORKSENATOR KIRSTEN JILL BRANDON ARECALLING THEIR PLAN OF THE MOSTAMBITIOUS AND EXPANSIVE PUBLICHEALTH CAMPAIGNS IN OUR NATION'SHISTORY.




