Infected Tiger

A four-year-old female malayan tiger at the bronx zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The tiger named nadia, is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with covid-19 in the u.s. nadia, along with six other big cats, are thought to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper.

That brings up the question of what's going on with the chattanooga zoo, which is closed to the public for now.

We spoke with director darde long by phone this morning.

"we've done here, our vet tech lacey is amazing and what she did was start a requirement that all of our keepers, staff that are working with cats, wear masks and gloves.

There isn't very much that transmits commonly between cats and people so that is in our routine practice now it is, so we'll continue to do that until this process is over."

