Consumer Reports: How to avoid touching public spaces

TOUCH THE PUMP, NOZZLE ANDMAYBE THE HOSE.

GETTING CASHOUT OF THE ATM?

YOU'RE GOINGTO HAVE TO PUSH KEYPAD BUTTONSOR TOUCH A SCREEN.

GOING FOODSHOPPING?

YOU'LL NEED TO PUSHA SHOPPING CART OR CARRY ABASKET.

EVERY ONE OF THOSESURFACES COULD POTENTIALLYEXPOSE YOU TO CORONAVIRUS.CHYRON: SANA MUJAHID, CONSUMERREPORTS "WHILE THISCORONAVIRUS APPEARS TO BEPRIMARILY SPREAD WHEN PEOPLECOUGH OR SNEEZE ANDRESPIRATORY DROPLETS LAND ONTHOSE NEARBY, RESEARCHSUGGESTS IT MAY SURVIVE ONSURFACES MADE FROM A VARIETYOF MATERIALS, FOR HOURS OREVEN DAYS." TO HELP PROTECTYOURSELF, CONSUMER REPORTSOFFERS THESE TIPS TO STAYSAFE.

AVOID TOUCHING SURFACESWITH YOUR FINGERTIPS.

INSTEADUSE A PEN OR YOUR KNUCKLE TOPRESS AN ELEVATOR BUTTON OR ANATM KEYPAD OR A TOUCHSCREEN."IF YOU CAN'T AVOID TOUCHING AHIGH- TOUCH SURFACE, YOU CANALSO CARRY TISSUES WITH YOU,AND USE THEM TO GRAB ADOORKNOB OR HANDRAIL.

JUST BESURE TO THROW THEM AWAY RIGHTAFTER USING.

ANOTHER OPTION ISUSING YOUR SLEEVE TO COVERYOUR HAND OR FINGER." AND YOURSMARTPHONE MAY NOT BE A PUBLICSURFACE, BUT IT TOO CAN HARBORBACTERIA, VIRUSES AND OTHERGERMS. CLEAN IT OFTEN WITH A70 PERCENT ISOPROPYL ALCOHOLWIPE.

AND OF COURSE EVEN AFTERDOING ALL OF THESE THINGS,WASH YOUR HANDS AS SOON AS YOUCAN AND AVOID TOUCHING YOURFACE.IT IS ALSO RECOMMENDED YOUPOWER DOWN YOURPOWER DOWN YOUR SMARTPHON